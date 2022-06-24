loading.........

Toronto, June 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Nancy Massicotte interview with Simran Kamboj, President & CTO of Windfall Geotek Inc. ( CNSX:WIN ) ( OTCMKTS:WINKF ) ( FRA:L7C2 ) live at the PDAC 2022 in Toronto, Ontario.The Prospectors & Developers Association of Canada (PDAC) is the leading voice of the mineral exploration and development community, an industry that supports 719,000 people in direct and indirect employment and contributes $106 billion to Canada's GDP every year. Representing over 6,000 members around the world, PDAC's work centers on supporting a competitive, responsible, and sustainable mineral sector. www.pdac.caTo watch the interview, please visit:About Windfall Geotek Inc.

Windfall Geotek Inc. (CNSX:WIN) (OTCMKTS:WINKF) (FRA:L7C2) is a leading Canadian technology company reshaping the way natural resources are discovered globally. Our innovative technology leverages Artificial Intelligence (AI) to significantly improve outcomes in the exploration, development, operations and financing of geologically focused projects.