

Verigrow trademark allowance in US

Sydney, July 11, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has received a Notice of Allowance from the United States Patent and Trademark Office for its trademark "Verigrow" (Trademark Serial number 90816820).The trademark is owned by Veratin and has previously been registered in Australia.About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.