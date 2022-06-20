

High Grade Massive Sulphide Confirmed

Perth, July 12, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, is excited to announce the assay results from the next hole from the Phase One RC resource drilling at the Belara mine in the Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW (Belara or the Project). Phase One drilling at Belara is intended to build upon historic results and determine the potential of the Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:"We are delighted with the results for this hole (BLRC 013) which is the best intersection drilled so far at the project. Zinc and copper intercepts 7.0 m at 2.22% Zn, 2.54% Cu including 3.0m at 4.73% Zn, 5.85% Cu represent excellent grades. Importantly, assays for BLRC013 have higher grades for all metals than in the historic model and thus, deliver on our goal for Phase One drilling to build upon historic results to determine the potential of the Belara Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation. We are fast tracking work on our maiden resource, which we hope to announce in this current quarter, and significant results like these bode well for it."Key Highlights- Third hole from Phase One RC resource drilling confirms high grade zinc, copper and gold in a previously undrilled area at Belara.- Downhole results for this third hole (BLRC013) are:o 7.0 m at 2.22% Zn, 2.54% Cu, 0.63% Pb, 36.87 g/t Ag and 0.67 g/t Au from 78.0m,including 3.0m at 4.73% Zn, 5.85% Cu, 1.30% Pb, 82.60 g/t Ag and 1.5 g/t Au.- Massive sulphide mineralisation intersected in BLRC013 is of higher grade, for all metals, than in the historic model.- BLRC013 is along strike and at the same depth from high-grade zinc, copper, lead, silver and gold mineralisation recently reported in BLRC011.- Together these holes confirm high grade mineralisation closer to the surface (than the historical model) over a 150m strike.- A corresponding 3D gravity inversion anomaly indicates the strike may extend to 400m.Next Steps:- 2,201 assay results pending - expected to be announced over the next six weeks.- Eight diamond tails (for 438m) and 4 RC holes (for 944m) are left to be drilled from the Phase One drill plan - expected to be completed by the end of July.- Resource estimation studies are expected to commence in August.- Down hole EM data will be collected from selected new holes, at both the Belara and Native Bee resource areas, to test the extensions to mineralisation.*To view full detail, tables and figures, please visit:About Belararox Limited

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.