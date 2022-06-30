  
Malibu, CA, July 21, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin for a conversation with Ali Haji, the CEO of ION Energy Ltd (OTCMKTS:IONGF)(CVE:ION). ION Energy is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Projects.

ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration license awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium.

To listen to the Interview, please visit:
https://www.abnnewswire.net/press/en/111088/ion


About ION Energy Ltd

ION Energy LtdION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION) (OTCMKTS:IONCF) (FRA:5YB) is committed to exploring and developing Mongolia's lithium salars, which includes the Baavhai Uul and Urgakh Naran Project. ION's flagship, 81,000+ hectare Baavhai Uul lithium brine project, represents the largest and first lithium brine exploration licence awarded in Mongolia. ION Energy is well-poised to be a key player in the clean energy revolution, positioned well to service the world's increased demand for lithium. Information about the Company is available on its website, www.ionenergy.ca, or under its profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

     


