Malibu, CA, Sep 23, 2025 AEST (ABN Newswire) - In this episode of The Ellis Martin Report on Money Talk Radio, Ellis speaks with Dr. Amie Phinney, Strategy and Business Advisor at Defence Therapeutics Inc. ( CNSX:DTC ) ( DTC:FRA ) ( DTCFF:OTCMKTS ).



Dr. Phinney brings an impressive background in science and global pharma, having held senior roles with Abbott and AbbVie. Today, she is helping to guide Defence Therapeutics as they advance their proprietary Accum(TM) technology-a breakthrough molecular delivery platform designed to dramatically improve the effectiveness and safety of antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) and other precision therapeutics.



What you'll learn in this interview:



How Dr. Phinney's career path from the University of Guelph to the University of Basel, and into global pharma leadership, shaped her unique perspective on the intersection of science and business



Why Accum(TM) is a game-changer for ADC delivery, giving drugs "laser-guided precision" inside cancer cells, improving payload efficiency, and reducing toxic side effects



The analogy: instead of sending 100 soldiers to target a cancer cell with only 2 reaching the nucleus, Accum(TM) allows 10 to go in with 2 succeeding-achieving the same effect with far less collateral toxicity



Why ADCs, though powerful, are often relegated to second-line therapy due to dose-limiting toxicity-and how Accum(TM) may enable their use as first-line therapies



Defense's strategy to protect its strong IP portfolio worldwide, including a "picket fence" approach covering multiple aspects of the delivery platform



Near-term revenue outlook: how Defense plans to partner with existing ADC developers, manufacture Accum(TM), and expand its applications to novel therapies



Why this matters:



Antibody-drug conjugates are among the most effective anti-cancer drugs available, but their broader use has been limited by toxicity. Defense Therapeutics' Accum(TM) platform could change the paradigm-enabling safer, more efficient, and more widely adopted precision oncology treatments.



This interview highlights how Defence is moving from scientific discovery to impactful innovation, leveraging Accum(TM) to transform the biotech landscape. With partnerships, IP protection, and strategic execution, the company is positioning itself as a leader in next-generation drug delivery.





About Defence Therapeutics Inc.





Located in Quebec, Canada, the Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CNSX:DTC) (FRA:DTC) (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) leadership team brings extensive experience in the capital markets, finance, biochemistry, pharmacology, biotech, immunology. Together they have developed the company's IP and are leading the current product pipeline.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) and Money Talk Radio feature interviews with industry leaders in mining, biotech, energy, and technology. The program is globally syndicated through multiple financial platforms and streaming services.

