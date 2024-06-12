loading.........

Malibu, CA, June 12, 2024 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Join Ellis Martin and Money Talk Radio for a conversation with Dr. Moutih Rafei, Chief Science Officer of Defence Therapeutics Inc. ( CNSX:DTC ) ( DTC:FRA ) ( DTCFF:OTCMKTS ).



Defence Therapeutics is a publicly traded biotechnology company working on engineering the next generation vaccines and ADC products using its proprietary platform. The core of Defence Therapeutics platform is the ACCUMTM technology, which enables precision delivery of vaccine antigens or ADCs in their intact form to target cells. As a result, increased efficacy and potency can be reached against catastrophic illness such as cancer and infectious diseases.



Dr. Moutih Rafei, Chief Scientific Officer, Director is an immuno-oncologist and has accumulated profound knowledge and insight in the fields of T-cell development, stem cell biology, cancer immunotherapy and autoimmune diseases. With a PhD in Experimental Medicine at McGill University in the laboratory of Jacques Galipeau, Dr. Rafei is a leader in the development of immune-related therapies for catastrophic illnesses and his research has uncovered many seminal discoveries. Dr Rafei received over 20 awards and recognitions over the last 15 years. His research has resulted in over 20 high impact peer-reviewed publications, 5 reviews, 2 book chapters, 1 monograph, and 5 patents.



To Listen to the Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/7D1OV2C6





About Defence Therapeutics Inc.





Located in Quebec, Canada, the Defence Therapeutics Inc. (CNSX:DTC) (FRA:DTC) (OTCMKTS:DTCFF) leadership team brings extensive experience in the capital markets, finance, biochemistry, pharmacology, biotech, immunology. Together they have developed the company's IP and are leading the current product pipeline.

About The Ellis Martin Report

The Ellis Martin Report (TEMR) is an internet based radio program showcasing potentially undervalued companies to an audience of potential retail investors and fund managers that comprise our listening audience. TEMR is broadcasted on the VoiceAmerica Business Channel and The Opportunity Radio Network. CEO and company interviews are paid for by those represented on the program.

