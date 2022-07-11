

Files Biodegradable Polymer PCT

Sydney, July 22, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce the filing of an International (PCT - Patent Cooperation Treaty) Patent Application No. PCT/AU2022/050756 titled "Bioplastic and method of making thereof".The subject matter of the invention relates to the biodegradable polymer the Company is commercialising for use in plant pots and other products. Veratin has an exclusive license to use the IP which has been inlicensed from and is assigned to Boulos & Cooper Labs Pty Ltd, a related entity of Dr Ramiz Boulos.To learn about Boulos & Cooper Labs, visit https://www.boulosandcooperlabs.com About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.