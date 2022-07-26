

New Assay Results at Belara

Perth, July 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high-value clean energy metals, is excited to announce further assay results from Phase One RC resource drilling at the Belara mine in the Lachlan Fold Belt, NSW (Belara or the Project). Phase One drilling at Belara is intended to build upon historic results and determine the potential of the Project to host significant zinc and copper mineralisation.Key Highlights- New assay results for six holes from resource drilling at the Belara Project have intersected massive sulphide mineralisation at shallow depths.- The holes continue to intersect wider zones of sulphide mineralisation deeper down hole compared to the interpreted mineralisation in the historic model.- Most promising results include:o 13.0m at 0.41% Zn, 0.24% Cu, 0.11% Pb, 8.27 g/t Ag and 0.33 g/t Au from 86m in BLRC014,o 4.0m at 1.46% Zn, 0.70% Cu, 0.37% Pb, 11.88 g/t Ag and 0.18 g/t Au from 67m in BLRC015.- The holes were drilled to target shallow mineralisation between 60-100m as predicted by the historic resource model, in previously undrilled areas.- Anomalous gold not associated with the massive sulphide mineralisation was intersected.Next Steps:- 1,493 assay results pending - expected to be announced over the next four weeks.- Three diamond tails remain to be drilled from the Phase One drill plan.- Two additional diamond holes have been planned to better constrain the nearsurface mineralisation - expected to be completed by the end of July.- Resource estimation studies are expected to commence in late August.- Down hole EM data will be collected from selected new holes, at both the Belara and Native Bee resource areas, to test extensions to mineralisation.Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:"We are delighted to report on new assay results for six holes from the resource drilling at Belara.The results from these holes are significant as they intersect shallow mineralisation in previously undrilled areas. Notably, the holes also confirm that the mineralisation continues to the surface and dips less steeply to the east than initially interpreted in the historic resource model.Additionally, we also intersected anomalous gold not associated with the massive sulphide mineralisation, which is very pleasing."The onsite team is doing a great job executing our maiden drill program, and we look forward to sharing more news as drilling progresses and results are received."*To view tables and figures, please visit:About Belararox Limited

Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.