

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, July 29, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( FRA:A3Y ) is pleased to announce the outstanding results from a Preliminary Feasibility Study (PFS) for the development of a 10,000tpa silicon/graphite alumina coating plant, in Saxony, Germany. The plant would be constructed by Altech Industries Germany GmbH (AIG), (ownership: 75% Altech, 25% Frankfurt stock exchange listed Altech Advanced Materials AG (AAM)), and would produce high capacity silicon/graphite battery anode materials "Silumina Anodes" under exclusive license from Altech. "Silumina Anodes " products are targeted to supply the burgeoning European electric vehicle market.With a capital investment of US$95 million, the Company estimates a project net present value of US$507 million (NPV8), with net cash of US$63 million per annum generated from operations. The internal rate of return is estimated at 40%, with investment capital paid back in approximately 3.1 years. Total annual revenue at the 10,000tpa full rate of production is estimated US$185 million per annum.Managing Director, Mr Iggy Tan, stated "Whilst Altech's top priority continues to be financing its Johor HPA project, the Silumina Anodes project represents an exciting downstream opportunity to utilise its HPA coating technology in silicon/graphite battery materials. We are pleased and excited about the results of the 10,000tpa Silumina Anodes PFS. Due to the attractive economics of the study, a decision has been made by the AIG board to immediately progress to a definitive feasibility study (DFS) for the project. AIG has already purchased land in Germany suitable for the project, and the plan is for the AIG team in Saxony to immediately commence DFS work. We believe that the production of Silumina Anodes materials could be a game changing technology for the lithium ion battery industry".OUTSTANDING PRELIMINARY FEASIBILITY STUDY FOR SILUMINA ANODES BATTERY MATERIALS PROJECT- Highly positive preliminary feasibility study for 10,000tpa Silumina Anodes project.- Low capital cost (US$95 million) with outstanding economics.- Pre-tax Net Present Value (NPV8) of US$507 million.- Attractive Internal Rate of Return (IRR) of 40%.- Site in Saxony, Germany already purchased.- Green accredited project using renewable energy.- European high quality graphite and silicon supply.- Pilot plant engineering for product qualification underway.- NDA executed with two German automakers and one European battery maker.MAJOR SHAREHOLDERS CONVERT LISTED OPTIONS- The Company's largest shareholder, Deutsche Balaton Aktiengesellschaft has converted 15,000,000 listed options with an expiry date of 31 May 2022 and conversion price of $0.08 each, for total proceeds of $1,200,000.- Another significant shareholder, Delphi Unternehmensberatung Aktiengesellschaft has converted 11,519,296 listed options for total proceeds of $921,543.- Altech has received total funds of $2,121,543 from both the Deutsche Balaton and Delphi conversions.REMAINING LISTED OPTIONS EXPIRE- All unexercised options with an expiry date of 31 May 2022 and exercise price of $0.08, have now expired.- Altech does not have any other options on issue.PATENT PROTECTION FOR SILUMINA ANODES BATTERY MATERIALS TECHNOLOGY- Patent protection for Silumina Anodes battery materials technology in place.- Australian provisional patent application originally filed on 13 May 2021.- Broaden filings to extend reach and protection- National Patent filings in the United States, Europe, China, Japan and Korea.- International Patent filing covering up to 156 countries.NEW WEBSITE- Shareholders and interested parties can access the web site on www.altechchemicals.com.SILUMINA ANODES PILOT PLANT CONSTRUCTION CONTRACT EXECUTED- Silumina Anodes pilot plant construction contract executed with Kuttner GmbH & Co.- Final plant engineering design and cost estimation completed.- Strong experience in delivering metallurgical plant projects.- Long lead items procurement has already commenced.STRATEGIC PARTNERSHIP WITH FRAUNHOFER IKTS FOR SILUMINA ANODES QUALIFICATION- Fast track Silumina Anodes product qualification with Fraunhofer IKTS.- Fraunhofer IKTS is a world renowned battery materials and battery performance research centre in Germany.- Independent performance testing and qualification of Silumina Anodes product will assist early market entry.- IKTS has expressed potential for Silumina Anodes battery material.JOHOR HPA PROJECT FINANCE UPDATE- Altech continues discussions with various interested parties in relation to the Green Bond offering as well as the project equity finance.- Project equity finance process running in parallel with Green Bond offer.- Due diligence process with interested parties ongoing.SIGNIFICANT INCREASE IN KAOLIN RESOURCE AT KERRIGAN- Recent drilling program yields fresh kaolin resource data at Kerrigan tenement.- Inferred Resource of 125 million tonnes of kaolin reported- 47% increase in the kaolin tonnage compared to previous estimates.*To view the full Quarterly Report summarized above, please visit:About Altech Chemicals Ltd

Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.