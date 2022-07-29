

North American Lithium Restart on Track for First Production

Brisbane, Aug 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( FRA:DML ) ( OTCMKTS:SYAXF ) has further advanced its planned restart of spodumene (lithium) production at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec, with approximately 30% of plant and equipment upgrades now completed.Sayona is on track to recommence production in Q1 2023, becoming the only local supplier in North America, after having committed around $100 million to the restart. Of this, Sayona had commitments of C$33.7 million to end June compared to the planned budget of C$37.2 million, as items such as classification screens installation, apron feeder, grizzly and chutes installation were completed in July.The Company will issue regular monthly updates on NAL as it moves closer to restarting production.NAL currently has around 50 construction workers on-site, with the number expected to double by September. Senior management appointments are also in place, as per the Company's 27 May announcement.Sayona has placed a priority on local employment, with some 65% of employees from the immediate NAL region and more than 98% living in Abitibi-Temiscamingue.Key equipment securedAmong the critical equipment items to have arrived on-site recently are the following:- Wet High Intensity Magnetic Separator (WHIMS)- HP400 crusher- Derrick brand screeners- Ore sorting conveyors- Water and electrical infrastructure for dry change room.Other commitments completed in June include civil works for the dry change room; HP300 and HP400 installation; WHIMS area piping and electrical dismantling; electrical components; belt filter; crushed ore storage dome engineering; training and start-up support; and audit and inspection costs.Sayona is monitoring closely any potential late deliveries, with contingency plans in place to avoid any delays in the dry and wet commissioning activities. The Company is actively working with suppliers to mitigate any potential supply-chain challenges.Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "It is extremely pleasing to see the rapid progress at NAL as we ramp up towards the recommencement of lithium production."With virtually all of the NAL operation powered by hydroelectricity, this is truly one of the world's most sustainable lithium operations, an important ESG differentiator in an industry that aims to facilitate global decarbonisation."*To view photographs, please visit:About Sayona Mining Limited

