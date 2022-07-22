

Cosmetic Products Development Complete

Sydney, Aug 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the product development of its shampoo and conditioner products and is now investigating manufacturing options. The unique selling proposition of the hair product range is the company's proprietary technology for unlocking the value of wool and its use in cosmetic products.Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are very excited about the possibilities that lie ahead. Diversification has always been part of our strategic direction for the Company. It presents us with an opportunity to grow and to become more resilient at the same time".About Veratin Limited

Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.