

Deep Yellow Board and Executive Appointments

Perth, Aug 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Deep Yellow Limited ( ASX:DYL ) ( FRA:JMI ) ( OTCMKTS:DYLLF ) is pleased to confirm the following appointments to the Company effective from 4 August 2022:- Steven Michael (Executive Director);- Wayne Bramwell (Non-Executive Director); and- Anthony Chamberlain (member of the executive team).Steven Michael, Wayne Bramwell and Anthony Chamberlain join the Company from the board of Vimy Resources Limited (Vimy), following implementation of the scheme of arrangement between Vimy and Vimy's shareholders on 4 August 2022.Steven Michael is joining as Executive Director with a focus on Australian operations, and he will initially be responsible for the full integration of the Vimy business and employees, including focusing on relationships with key stakeholders.About Deep Yellow Limited

