

Appointment of Director

Brisbane, Aug 9, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - The Board of Cannindah Resources Limited ( ASX:CAE ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr Michael Hansel as a non-executive Director of the Company.Michael is a Corporate Partner of HopgoodGanim Lawyers specialising in mergers and acquisitions, capital raisings, due diligence, takeovers, joint ventures, corporate restructuring and private equity transactions. Michael acts for a number of ASX-listed entities in the resources sector.He is a Director of ASX-listed Austral Resources Limited ( ASX:AR1 ) since February 2022 and was previously a Director of ASX-listed Metro Mining Limited ( ASX:MMI ).Michael is consistently recognised by a leading corporate business and commercial lawyer by various legal publications, including Doyle's Guide and The Best Lawyers(TM) as a leading Australian practitioner in Corporate Law, Mergers and Acquisitions and Commercial Law.Executive Chairman Tom Pickett welcomed Michael's appointment stating that "as the company moves along its growth trajectory, we look forward to Michael's experience and skills in assisting the Board navigate the next stage of its growth."About Cannindah Resources Limited

Cannindah Resources Limited is an ASX-listed (ASX:CAE) Queensland, Australia-based exploration and resource development company. We are focused on copper and gold mineral exploration, evaluation, and progressing various mineral projects.

Cannindah's goal is to preserve shareholder wealth and grow the value of the flagship asset with prudent exploration methods. Our focus is to progress further exploration work at the Piccadilly Project and review the possible strategies for Mount Cannindah Project.