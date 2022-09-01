

Board Renewal and key AGM dates

Bendigo, Sep 30, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) is pleased to announce the appointment of Ms Evonne Collier as a Non-Executive Director to the Company's Board of Directors, with effect from 1 October.



Ms Collier joins the Apiam Board with significant Company Director and strategic leadership experience in many areas including business scale-up, commercial transformation and digital disruption. She also has considerable multinational experience across sales, marketing and Software as a Service in industries spanning pharmaceutical, animal health, MedTech, FinTech, eCommerce/Digital and consumer goods.



"I'm very pleased to welcome Evonne to the Company's Board of Directors. She offers the Apiam Board a skillset that is highly complementary to skillsets of the other directors and her leadership and experience will strengthen the implementation of our Accelerated Growth strategy that we have mapped out over the next two years", said Professor Andrew Vizard, Chair of Apiam.



Ms Collier will stand for election at Apiam's AGM on 24 November 2022.



Also today, Mr Mike van Blommestein has announced that he will retire as a Non-Executive Director of Apiam and not seek re-election when his term expires at the upcoming 2022 AGM on 24 November 2022. Mr van Blommestein has been on the Board of Apiam since the time of the Company's Initial Public Offering in December 2015 and has been the Chair of the Remuneration and Nomination Committee throughout this period.



"Mike has been a distinguished Director of Apiam and in particular made an important contribution to the governance and strategic oversight of our Company. I thank and congratulate Mike on his service and wish him all the best on his future endeavors", said Professor Vizard.



Evonne Collier



Ms Collier has served as a Chair and Non-Executive Director on various boards since 2011 and currently serves as a Director of 4DMedical Limited ( ASX:4DX ) as well as a number of private and public unlisted companies.

She currently serves as Non-Executive Director of global SaaS analytics company, Sage Automation (Chair of the Digital Products board), SaaS FinTech, Sniip (Remuneration and Nominations Chair), digital dental company, Curae Health (Chair), global eCommerce business, Australian Fitness Supplies (Chair) and Motorama Group Automotive Holdings (Chair of the Marketing and Digital Committee).



Ms Collier was also previously Non-Executive Director of ASX-listed 1300Smiles Limited ( ASX:ONT ) and Think Childcare Limited ( ASX:TNK ) prior to its acquisition in 2021.



Ms Collier holds a Master of Business (Marketing, Strategy and Innovation), Bachelor of Arts, Graduate Certificate of Applied Finance, and is a Graduate Member of the Australian Institute of Company Directors.



About Apiam Animal Health Limited





Apiam Animal Health Limited (ASX:AHX) is comprised of Australia's leading Production Animal and Mixed Animal veterinary practices. Apiam Animal Health incorporates over 150 highly experienced, industry leading veterinarians with expertise across the pig, dairy, feedlot, sheep, poultry, equine, and companion animal sectors, supported by an experienced administration, nursing, technical services and ancillary team. Apiam Animal Health is fully vertically integrated, including having veterinary wholesale, diagnostics laboratories, custom vaccines, logistics, and other ancillary services.