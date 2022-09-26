

First Lateral at Rougemont-3 Reaches Target Extent

Brisbane, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - State Gas Limited ( ASX:GAS ) ( STGSF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to advise that the first lateral of the Rougemont-3 horizontal well has reached its full target length of approximately 1,300 metres with 97.8% (1,263.3 m) within the target coal seam.



Excellent gas shows were observed throughout the drilling of the lateral, with gas peaks of up to 29.5% and an overall average throughout the lateral of 24%, of which 99% was methane.



The lateral has passed in close proximity to the Rougemont-2 vertical well, enabling easy connection between the two wells to connect the full nearly 1300 metres of the lateral with the gas production well bore in Rougemont-2.



The first lateral will be cased for production, prior to commencement of drilling of the second lateral some 30 m below the first. Once the second lateral has been completed and cased the Rougemont-2 vertical well will be combined with the Rougemont-3 horizontal well, and the pair will be placed on production.



The Rougemont-3 horizontal well is being drilled to confirm the gas potential of the Rougemont area within State Gas' 100%-owned Rolleston-West Project (ATP 2062) and to provide gas for a future pipeline to connect the project area with the east coast gas pipeline network.



The well is being drilled laterally through the coals of the Bandanna Formation (in commercial production at the Arcadia Valley to the south-east) to meet the vertical Rougemont-2 well.





About State Gas Limited





State Gas Limited (ASX:GAS) is a Queensland-based developer of the Reid's Dome gas field, originally discovered during drilling in 1955, located in the Bowen Basin in Central Queensland. State Gas is 100%-owner of the Reid's Dome Gas Project (PL-231) a CSG and conventional gas play, which is well-located 30 kilometres southwest of Rolleston, approximately 50 kilometres from the Queensland Gas Pipeline and interconnected east coast gas network.

Permian coal measures within the Reid's Dome Beds are extensive across the entire permit but the area had not been explored for coal seam gas prior to State Gas' ownership. In late 2018 State Gas drilled the first coal seam gas well in the region (Nyanda-4) into the Reid's Dome Beds and established the potential for a significant coal seam gas project in PL 231. The extension of the coal measures into the northern and central areas of the permit was confirmed in late 2019 by the Company's drilling of Aldinga East-1A (12 km north) and Serocold-1 (6 km to the north of Nyanda-4).

State Gas is also the 100% holder Authority to Prospect 2062 ("Rolleston-West"), a 1,414 km2 permit (eight times larger than PL 231) that is contiguous with the Reid's Dome Gas Project. Rolleston-West contains highly prospective targets for both coal seam gas (CSG) and known conventional gas within the permit area. It is not restricted by domestic gas reservation requirements.

The contiguous areas (Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West), under sole ownership by State Gas, enable integration of activities and a unified super-gasfield development, providing economies of scale, efficient operations, and optionality in marketing.

State Gas is implementing its strategic plan to bring gas to market from Reid's Dome and Rolleston-West to meet near term forecast shortfalls in the east coast domestic gas market. The strategy involves progressing a phased appraisal program in parallel with permitting for an export pipeline and development facilities to facilitate the fastest possible delivery of gas to market. State Gas' current focus has been to confirm the producibility of the gas through production testing of the wells.