

PFS Launched for NAL Lithium Carbonate Production

Brisbane, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) is fast-tracking plans to move downstream in Quebec, with the launch of a pre-feasibility study by Sayona Quebec (SYA 75%; Piedmont Lithium Inc 25%), to consider the potential for lithium carbonate production at the North American Lithium (NAL) operation.



Sayona is examining the options for lithium carbonate or hydroxide production in Quebec, working closely with its partner Piedmont Lithium.



The PFS will examine the option of producing lithium carbonate from spodumene (lithium) produced at NAL, where production of spodumene concentrate is scheduled to commence from Q1 2023. The potential move downstream is a significant potential value-adding boost in enhancing the long-term value and profitability of the NAL operation.



It also forms part of Sayona's and Piedmont's commitments to Investissment Quebec and the Quebec Government in NAL's acquisition, making a significant contribution to the province's electrification drive.



Major engineering firm Hatch will undertake the lithium carbonate PFS, targeting completion by March 2023, in line with the recommencement of spodumene concentrate production at NAL.



Sayona Managing Director, Brett Lynch said the study would provide valuable intelligence on future planned downstream processing in Quebec.



"Moving downstream has always been the plan for Sayona in Quebec to enable a significant increase in profitability, whether through lithium carbonate or hydroxide production," Mr Lynch said.



"We look forward to examining the results of the PFS, as we work towards becoming a leading integrated producer and the largest in North America, amid accelerating demand from the battery and electric vehicle sector."



Significantly, the NAL complex already includes about 50% of the facilities required to produce lithium carbonate, having been partially constructed by NAL's previous owners.



The new PFS follows the recent selection of a mining operator at NAL (refer ASX announcement 27 September 2022), with the necessary permitting and procurement also largely completed, as Sayona advances the restart of production.





About Sayona Mining Limited





Sayona Mining Limited (ASX:SYA) (OTCMKTS:SYAXF) is an Australian, ASX-listed (SYA) company focused on sourcing and developing the raw materials required to construct lithium-ion batteries for use in the rapidly growing new and green technology sectors. The Company has lithium projects in Quebec, Canada and in Western Australia.

Please visit us as at www.sayonamining.com.au