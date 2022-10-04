



Sydney, Oct 4, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Etherstack plc ( ASX:ESK ) announced the company is expanding its previous relationship with Samsung on 3GPP Mission Critical Push-to-X (MCX) deliveries to carriers and public safety agencies around the world utilising Samsung's advanced MCX network solution that leverages Etherstack 3GPP-compliant Inter-Working Function (IWF) solution for traditional digital radio network interworking.



The joint solution provides the ability for public safety agencies to migrate from their existing digital network technologies to new 4G/5G based MCX technology offered by Samsung, while at the same time recognising that the new and existing technologies will need to coexist and interoperate for many years to come.



The solution allows seamless migration to new advanced services provided by Samsung's MCX technology, while at the same time allowing continuity of essential first responder operations on existing digital radio networks during the transition period. This hybrid network operation is likely to last a minimum of 3-7 years in urban areas and transport corridors with excellent 4G/5G coverage, and substantially longer in regional and remote areas with low to non-existent cellular coverage.



Yong Chang, VP of Global Sales and Marketing, Networks Business at Samsung Electronics said "Samsung, as always, keeps breaking new ground. Our latest MCX solutions for first responders are being deployed in networks globally, and now with Etherstack we can reach back into public safety networks, leveraging the existing infrastructure to allow cost effective migration and interoperability from one domain to another." He continued, "Successful migration in public safety means understanding the needs and operational requirements of the end user and their command and control. That is what we are together delivering."



Standards Based Evolution



Etherstack, working with Samsung, reinforced their commitment to open standards-based evolution and interoperability.



Etherstack CEO, David Deacon, said "If legacy 'closed' network vendors currently used by many public safety agencies do not provide open, modern standards based on-ramps and offramps, we have work arounds. Governments, public safety agencies and taxpayers cannot continue to be held hostage by anti-competitive behaviour." He continued, "These networks are essential national infrastructure."



New Agreement



The new five year Global Teaming Agreement reinforces both companies' commitment to continue expanding Samsung's MCX solution for public safety that incorporates Etherstack's Inter-Working Function (IWF) network element. These solutions are typically deployed in carrier data centres.



Etherstack and Samsung have multiple pursuits currently underway, in various stages of advancement, with carriers in North America, South America, Asia Pacific and EMEA regions.



Support for the European TETRA and DMR standards will be provided by Etherstack in their LMR-IWF product during 2023, with lead carriers identified by Samsung. Pilot and deployment discussions for this updated solution are well advanced.



The partnership combines Etherstack's two decades of experience in digital LMR and Push to Talk softswitching with Samsung's latest mobile network offerings to carriers for public safety communications used by first responders such as police, fire and EMT (ambulance) officers.





