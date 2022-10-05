

Kat Gap - Infill Drilling Update

Perth, Oct 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold exploration and development company Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) ( 2I7:FRA ) ( CSMRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to announce that it has received further assay results from its extensive infill RC drilling program at its Kat Gap Gold Project in Western Australia. The Company has completed a further 32 holes for 1,850 metres at Kat Gap.



Highlights:



- The next 32 holes from a 109-hole infill RC drilling program at Kat Gap have continued to return high-grade gold intercepts. Better results include:



- 1m @ 47.50 g/t Au from 20m.

- 1m @ 23.90 g/t Au from 64m.

- 2m @ 14.86 g/t Au from 29m including 1m @ 25.50 g/t Au from 29m.

- 6m @ 4.08 g/t Au from 48m including 1m @ 11.50 g/t Au from 52m.

- 6m @ 3.10 g/t Au from 60m including 1m @ 14.10 g/t Au from 60m.

- 5m @ 2.56 g/t Au from 29m.

- 5m @ 2.23 g/t Au from 10m.



- These latest results come from infill RC drill holes located up the northern end of the infill drill program area. The infill RC drilling program at Kat Gap is mostly concentrated on an area 100m to 300m north along strike of the cross cutting Proterozoic dyke.



- Some Forty-two RC drill holes totalling 3,135 metres remain to be drilled.



- Infill RC holes conducted on 10m x 10m and 10m x 5m spacings to provide more accurate resource model data for final pit optimisation and design work.



- RC infill drilling program is a direct result from the recent bulk sample mining operation.



Classic has drilled 67 holes for 3,975m at Kat Gap during July and August as part of a much larger 109-hole infill drilling campaign. This announcement covers the next 32 RC holes (FKGRC425-456) of the 109-hole program. Subsequent holes will be reported on in due course when assays become available.



Infill RC holes FKGRC425-456 are located right up the northern end of the infill drilling area testing for potential open pit mineable material which was indicated by previous broader spaced RC drilling conducted by Classic more than a year ago. These latest holes are situated around 250m north of the cross cutting Proterozoic dyke and form part of the much larger infill drilling pattern (See Figure 1*).



The thirty-two holes completed are inside the red rectangle indicating the area of infill drilling in Figure 1 and are shown as red dots. The holes have been drilled on a 10m x 10m and 10m x 5m grid spacings to hit further high-grade pinch and swell quartz veins which were observed during the mining of the bulk sample pit. The results have confirmed observations made while the bulk sample pit was mined and show that 10m x 10m and 10m x 5m drill spacing is adequate to hit these high-grade pinch and swell quartz zones. The total 109-hole infill RC drilling program mostly covers an area 100m to 300m along strike to the north of the Proterozoic dyke and 200m north along strike from the recent bulk sample mining operation.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/57418V2U





