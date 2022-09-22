

Veratin Sets Up Shopify and eBay Stores

Sydney, Oct 5, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has set up Shopify and eBay stores for its Verigrow(R) range of products.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "The launch of these e-stores compliments our Alibaba store and lays the foundation for our international growth. Via these platforms, we are now able to ensure the benefits of Verigrow(R) flow to home gardens in new markets."





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.