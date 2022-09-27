

EM Surveys Confirm Extension of Mineralisation at Native Bee

Perth, Oct 6, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) is pleased to announce that fixed-loop and downhole electromagnetic (FLEM and DHEM) data together with conductance plate modelling of this EM data, have confirmed the extension of mineralisation in and around Native Bee, an historic mine located in the Company's Belara Project.



Latest Highlights



- Downhole electromagnetic data confirms the extension of mineralisation in and around Native Bee with localised zones of high conductance.



- These zones form massive sulphide lenses, within the known mineralisation at Belara, Native Bee and importantly, to the south and down dip, of historical mining at Native Bee.



- The findings are consistent with the already completed gradient array induced polarisation (GAIP) survey that identified a chargeability anomaly, resulting from more disseminated mineralisation, that extends around 1 km to the south of the historical Native Bee mine.



- Next steps in Belara exploration activities:



o Metallurgical test work is scheduled to be completed this month.



o A Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting Competent Persons Report to be completed during October.



o A workshop will be held to identify the most efficient geophysical techniques to reduce exploration cost.



o Planning for Phase 2 exploration and drilling is underway and will be announced in the coming month.



o Heritage agreement with the Warrabinga Wiradjuri Native Title Claim Group has been executed, with grant of two Exploration Licence Applications progressing (ELA6176 and ELA6287).



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented: "These electromagnetic survey results provide further evidence of the inherent value in the wider Belara Project. They confirm continuity of the massive sulphide zones at Belara and identify mineralisation along-strike and down-dip at Native Bee. The Native Bee-related developments are great news, as they further enlarge the area containing potential high value targets. This, in turn, increases our scope of operations in upcoming drill programs, including the soon-to-be-set-in-motion Phase 2 campaign.



Thanks to the sustained efforts of our staff, laboratory assay testing and metallurgical test work remain on track to support the completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting Competent Persons Report due for release later this month."



FLEM and DHEM surveys fulfil their primary function



The primary purpose of the FLEM and DHEM surveys was to test for extensions to known mineralisation within the broader Belara and Native Bee project. The FLEM survey area, highlighted in Figure 1, comprised three loops:



- Known and down-dip mineralisation at Belara (Loop 1)



- Mineralisation along strike, and down-dip, of Native Bee (Loop 4a)



- Further south of the historical mining area at Native Bee, testing along strike extensions (Loop 5).



Line spacing for the FLEM was 150m and the station spacing along line was 50m. The DHEM used the same loops with downhole surveys completed on selected drill holes to assist in conductance plate modelling with the FLEM data. Details of drill holes included as part of the DHEM work are provided in the accompanying Table 1*.



Next steps in exploration program



Planning for Belararox's Phase Two drill program at the Belara Project is now well underway. It will test high priority targets mapped by already completed prospectivity modelling (refer to ASX announcement dated 31 May 2022). Phase 2 drilling will also be undertaken with due regard to the results from the DHEM and FLEM survey.



A geophysical workshop will be held to identify the most efficient techniques to use to reduce exploration cost for future programs.



All laboratory assay testing and metallurgical test work is on track to support the completion of a Mineral Resource Estimate and supporting Competent Persons Report through October.



*To view more details, tables and figures, please visit:

About Belararox Limited





Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.