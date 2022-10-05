

New product release – Verigrow Potting Mix

Sydney, Oct 7, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has launched Verigrow(R) potting mix as a new product. The all-purpose potting mix is formulated to deliver a nutritious mix rich in amino acids from sheep wool. High in quality, the potting mix has sustainability at the inception of its product design and packaging.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "Verigrow(R) potting mix comes in sustainable and biodegradable jute bags providing the consumer with the added benefit of giving the bags a second life after consuming the product."





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.