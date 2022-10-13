

Perth Garden Festival and Plans for ASX Listing

Sydney, Oct 13, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it is exhibiting at the Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival in Langley Park from the 27th to the 30th of October. This will be the company's first major event to showcase its Verigrow(R) range of products. The Perth Garden and Outdoor Living Festival is WA's largest plant market attracting hundreds of thousands of visitors a year.



To learn more about the festival, visit https://perthgardenfestival.com/



Veratin is also excited to announce it is preparing for an ASX listing in 2023. The company plans to undergo a valuation in assessing the total economic value of the business and its assets to reflect the value added since the company listed on the NSX earlier in the year. Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "Over the last year we have worked hard to build value in the business. I am proud of the team and our accomplishments to date, and I see an ASX listing as the next step in our growth trajectory".





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.