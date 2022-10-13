

Annual Report to Shareholders

Brisbane, Oct 13, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) is an emerging lithium producer with projects in Quebec, Canada and Western Australia.



Sayona is focused on becoming in 2023 the first local supplier of spodumene in North America, paving the way to being the region's leading supplier of lithium carbonate/hydroxide.



In September 2022, Sayona's growth in market value was recognised with the Company's promotion to the benchmark S&P/ASX200 index.



This followed a number of milestones in fiscal 2022, including the successful acquisition of the North American Lithium (NAL) operation in Quebec. A pre-feasibility study announced in May 2022 showed the value of NAL as part of the Company's emerging Abitibi hub.



The acquisition of a 60% stake in the Moblan Lithium Project has also spurred the creation of a northern hub, as Sayona rapidly gains the leading spodumene (lithium) resource base in North America.



Meanwhile in Western Australia, the Company has a prospective portfolio of gold and lithium projects in the Pilbara region, with the latter subject to an earn-in agreement with Morella Corporation.



With lithium prices and demand hitting all-time highs in 2022 on the back of the accelerating electric vehicle (EV) revolution, Sayona is well placed to generate increased value for shareholders.



Importantly, the Company is operating in a sustainable and stable jurisdiction, with leading ESG benefits due to Quebec's clean and green hydropower and proximity to North American battery markets.



