

Annual Report to Shareholders

Perth, Oct 19, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - This year enabled Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) to aggressively move forward with its patented Silumina Anodes(TM) technology, as well as progressing with securing bond and equity project finance for its HPA production plant in Malaysia.

In addition to this, Altech announced that it had executed a Joint Venture Shareholders' Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("IKTS") to commercialize IKTS' revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, inclusive of associated entity Altech Advanced Materials AG, will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. The SAS CERENERGY(R) battery uses common table salt and ceramic solid-state technology.



The principal activities of the Company during the financial year were:



1. Achievement of game changing proprietary technology by cracking the "silicon barrier" and producing the Silumina Anodes(TM) lithium-ion battery anode material with 30% higher energy retention and capacity than conventional graphite only anodes.



2. Commencement of construction by Kuttner GmbH & Co on the Silumina Anodes(TM) pilot plant that will produce 120kg per day (~37,000 kg per year) of the Silumina Anodes(TM) product for product qualification with end users, that will assist in securing an offtake agreement for the full-scale plant.



3. Finalising the Preliminary Feasibility Study, with outstanding economics, for the full-scale plant to produce 10,000tpa of Silumina Anodes(TM) in Saxony, Germany. Altech acquired an ~14Ha industrial site in Saxony, Germany that is an ideal location for the full-scale plant.



4. Continuing the process of securing the green bond and project level equity to finance the remaining construction for the Johor, Malaysia high-purity alumina production plant.



About Altech Chemicals Ltd





Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.