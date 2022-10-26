

Appointment of Leadec as Lead Engineer for CERENERGY Project

Perth, Oct 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to advise that it has appointed leading German company Leadec Automation & Engineering GmbH (Leadec) as the lead engineer for the Definitive Feasibility Study in relation to its CERENERGY(R) 100MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Battery project for grid energy storage, to be constructed in Saxony, Germany.



Leadec is a leading global service specialist for factories across their entire life cycle and related infrastructure. For 60 years, the German company has been supporting customers in the manufacturing industries: from planning, installation, and automation of the factories. Leadec has been supporting OEMs and suppliers in the field of battery production and e-mobility for many years. The company has covered the complete spectrum from cell production, module and pack production to solutions in the area of recycling and battery disassembly. Leadec employs about 20,000 people worldwide and their on-site teams are based at more than 300 locations globally.



On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with the world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialize Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech will be the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which will commercialize a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany.



CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries.



CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns.



eadec have already appointed a highly experienced project team, and site and technology visits to Fraunhofer IKTS have already been completed. The Leadec team have commenced the engineering work with steady progress, after attending a two-day project workshop in Schwarze Pumpe, facilitated by Managing Director, Iggy Tan.



In relation to the appointment, Altech Managing Director Iggy Tan stated "We are pleased to appoint Leadec as lead engineer for Altech's CERENERGY(R) 100MWh project. Leadec has extensive battery manufacturing experience and will play a key part in advancing the Definitive Feasibility Study to commercialise the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries".





About Altech Chemicals Ltd





Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.