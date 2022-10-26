

September Quarterly Report

Perth, Oct 26, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to report on its Quarterly activities for the period ending 30 September 2022. During the September 2022 quarter, the Company's focus was on completing its maiden drill campaign in preparation to deliver a Mineral Resource estimate (MRE) at the Belara Project.



Overview of Activities for September Quarter



Belararox continued to advance activities at its high priority Belara Project this quarter.



Phase 1 drilling of the historical resource areas at Belara and Native Bee has now been completed and assay results have confirmed the historical resource areas. In particular, assay results have confirmed high- grade massive zinc and copper mineralisation at the Belara and Native Bee prospects. Significant progress towards our initial stated goal to deliver a JORC 2012 compliant resource (MRE) has been undertaken with completion due by late October .



Metallurgical test work successfully produced concentrates for copper, zinc, and lead, providing confidence the metals can be recovered using standard flotation techniques.



Acquisition of DHEM and FLEM survey data has been completed at both the Belara and Native Bee resource areas with processing underway to determine potential extensions to known mineralisation areas.



Belararox Limited Managing Director, Arvind Misra commented:



"We have had a busy and exciting September quarter as we continue to accelerate activities at our Belara Project. We completed our maiden drilling program which has delivered highly encouraging results which highlight the large scale and quality of the Belara Project as well as its expansion potential.



"Results from prospectivity modelling were also highly promising and identified new exploration targets which will underscore our Phase 2 drilling strategy and provide a strong pipeline of mine-scale targets that will support organic growth into the future.



"Overall, December quarter is shaping up to be another exciting quarter for Belararox as we continue to ramp up exploration activities at Belara and I look forward to sharing these results with shareholders."



*To view the full Quarterly Report, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/5B22D90U





About Belararox Limited





Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.