Investor Presentation

Perth, Oct 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals (ASX:CYM) is an ASX listed mining company focused on delivering an expedited development timeframe on its flagship Nifty Copper Mine, with first copper production expected in H1 2024.

Nifty Copper Mine is 100% owned by Cyprium and expected to deliver 146,100 tonnes of copper plate during Phase 1 based on November 2021 MRE.

Copper is expected to be one of the most important metals in the green transition due to its superior properties that require its use across multiple clean energy platforms.

About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals LtdCyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

 


Contact
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary

Lexi OHalloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com



