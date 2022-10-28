

Investor Presentation

Perth, Oct 28, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals ( ASX:CYM ) is an ASX listed mining company focused on delivering an expedited development timeframe on its flagship Nifty Copper Mine, with first copper production expected in H1 2024.



Nifty Copper Mine is 100% owned by Cyprium and expected to deliver 146,100 tonnes of copper plate during Phase 1 based on November 2021 MRE.



Copper is expected to be one of the most important metals in the green transition due to its superior properties that require its use across multiple clean energy platforms.



*To view the Investor Presentation, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/300PG8C7





About Cyprium Metals Ltd





Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.