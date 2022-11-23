

Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar

Perth, Nov 23, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) is pleased to advise shareholders and investors that the Company will be presenting as part of the free Broker Briefing Mining & Resources Investor Webinar on Thursday 24 November 2022.



Date: 24 November 2022

Time: 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST



Presenter: Managing Director, Arvind Misra, presenting at 11:30am AEDT / 8:30am AWST



The Company invites shareholders, investors, and media to participate in this digital event by registering online via the link below.



Participants will be able to submit questions via the panel throughout the presentation, however, we encourage shareholders and investors to send through questions via email beforehand info@brokerbriefing.com



To join the briefing, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/16SM52OE





About Belararox Limited





Belararox Limited (ASX:BRX) is a mineral explorer focused on securing and developing resources to meet the surge in demand from the technology, battery and renewable energy markets. Our projects currently include the potential for zinc, copper, gold, silver, nickel and lead resources.