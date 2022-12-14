

Change Of Leadership at Head of Sayona in Quebec

Brisbane, Dec 14, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Emerging lithium producer Sayona Mining Limited ( ASX:SYA ) ( DML:FRA ) ( SYAXF:OTCMKTS ) has appointed Mr Guy Belleau as CEO of its Quebec subsidiary Sayona Inc, effective as of 1 January 2023. Mr Guy Laliberte will pass the torch to him after having guided Sayona with great care over the past years. Mr Laliberte will now act as a strategic advisor to Mr Brett Lynch, General Manager and CEO of Sayona Mining.



Guy Laliberte



Since joining Sayona in 2019, Mr Laliberte has presided over a major expansion of the Company's footprint in Quebec, overseeing the acquisition and restart of the NAL operation, the acquisition of the Moblan and Lac-Albert projects, and the development of Sayona's two lithium clusters in Abitibi-Temiscamingue and Eeyou Istchee Baie-James.



Under his leadership, Sayona has become one of the most proactive companies in the North American lithium industry and is committed to making its projects a source of pride for communities and Quebec. Mr Laliberte has also been able to give a prominent place to First Nations and local host communities within Sayona's projects.



Sayona now owns the largest share of lithium resources in Quebec and Canada and intends to develop them in accordance with the principles of sustainable development. Mr Laliberte's contribution to the Quebec and Canadian lithium sectors has been immense and Sayona wishes to highlight his contribution to the industry during his great career. The Company thanks him for his contribution and leadership and looks forward to his continued guidance.



Sayona's Managing Director, Brett Lynch commented: "Over the past few years, Guy Laliberte has supported me tirelessly and it is his insights and knowledge of the mining industry that has allowed Sayona to become a leader in North America. Guy has demonstrated his understanding, vision, passion and unique skills in developing, with private industry and government, a sustainable lithium industry in Quebec and Canada that will replace Asian suppliers in the supply of the North American market.



"I am privileged that he has agreed to continue to team up with me as he will now support me as a strategic advisor. He will be able to focus on this mission with Sayona to realise the dream of a world-class critical minerals industry in Quebec. At Sayona, we are proud to support him in his quest. Vive le Quebec! Vive Guy Laliberte!"



"Now Sayona is fortunate to have a senior executive of Guy Belleau's stature and experience to continue to grow. The future looks bright for our organisation," Mr Lynch added.



Since his arrival at the head of Sayona in Quebec, Guy Laliberte has progressed the development of equal relationships with the First Nations, with the Abitibiwinni First Nation of Pikogan, a privileged partner of the organisation.



"We salute the work of Guy Laliberte over the past few years. Through him, our relationship with Sayona has been respectful and transparent, allowing us to develop a promising partnership for our Nation. Thank you Guy," said Monik Kistabish, Grand Chief of the Abitibiwinni First Nation of Pikogan.



Guy Belleau



Mr Belleau joined Sayona this year as Abitibi-Temiscamingue Hub President. An engineer by training, he has more than 30 years' experience in the mining industry, having held strategic positions in some of the largest mining companies in Quebec and Canada.



These include serving as Chief Operating Officer for ArcelorMittal Mines Canada, General Manager of Mining for Falco Resources, and General Manager of Mining for Goldcorp's Eleonore mine, where he oversaw all stages of exploration, construction and operation.



He has also served on the Board of Directors of the Quebec Mining Association and until recently served as Chairman of the Board of Directors of the National Institute of Mining of Quebec since 2018. "Sayona is in excellent hands in Quebec thanks to Guy Belleau. His dynamism, his knowledge of the mining sector and host communities and his expertise allow us to look forward to the future with full confidence.



The transition plan led by Mr Laliberte has allowed the recruitment of Mr. Belleau and, today, entrusting him with the future of Sayona's projects in Quebec is a natural move. Our team is even stronger because of this decision," concluded Mr Lynch.



Mr Belleau will continue to execute the strategy and business plan that has positioned Sayona as a North American leader in the energy transition.



Mr Laliberte and Mr Belleau will work closely together to ensure a smooth transition.



