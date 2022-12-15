Perth, Dec 15, 2022 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) is pleased to release an interview recently undertaken with the Head of Fraunhofer IKTS (Fraunhofer), Professor Dr. Alexander Michaelis. Fraunhofer is Altech's joint venture partner in the CERENERGY(R) Battery Project in Saxony, Germany. In the interview, Professor Michaelis discusses the ten-year history of Fraunhofer's development of CERENERGY(R) battery technology, as well as Fraunhofer's vision to create a safer, cheaper battery for the grid storage market. Professor Michaelis also discusses how Fraunhofer searched for a joint venture partner to commercialise its technology, and also discusses Fraunhofer's joint venture relationship with the Altech Group.



On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. Altech, together with associated entity Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The Altech-Fraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh CERENERGY(R) battery plant on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany, specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.



To watch the Video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9EL0N534





About Altech Chemicals Ltd





Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.