

Patent Granted for Verigrow

Sydney, Jan 23, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Manufacturing company Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has received a Notification of Grant from the Indonesian Patent Office for its patent, "Organic fertiliser and soil improver comprising keratin" (Application No. P00201901691). The patent covers the product and method claims for the company's flagship product, Verigrow(R).



Founder and Executive Chairman, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "Indonesia is one of the world's largest producers of agricultural products. The development secures our exclusivity rights in the Indonesian market and is a step forward in expanding and protecting our IP portfolio".



The patent is owned by Veratin and has previously been granted in South Africa and Japan. Veratin has other patent pending applications covering similar subject matter in Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Europe, New Zealand and the United States.





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.