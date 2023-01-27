Perth, Jan 27, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Limited ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ) advises that a recent interview with Managing Director Iggy Tan can be found on the Company's website.



In the interview, Iggy discusses Altech's recent progress with Fraunhofer on the joint venture to commercialise the 100 MWh Sodium Alumina Solid State Batteries for grid energy storage in Saxony, Germany. Iggy discusses the expert workshops held in Germany, the finalisation of the design basis for the plant, all major suppliers being selected, and provides an update on the marketing and front.



To view the Video Interview, please visit:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/G7YLQ0EQ





About Altech Chemicals Ltd





Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.