Phase 2 Drilling Program at Belara and Native Bee scheduled for mid-February 2023



Belara Phase 2 Drilling Programme

Perth, Jan 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, is pleased to announce the imminent commencement of a Phase 2 drill program at its Belara/Native Bee Project (the Project) in NSW.



Key Highlights



- Belararox' Phase 2 drill program at Belara and Native Bee, of up to 3,600m of diamond drilling, is scheduled to commence mid-February 2023.



- The key aim of the Phase 2 drilling to be undertaken by Ophir Drilling Pty Ltd, will be the identification of additional sulphide mineralisation to add to the previously announced maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE).



- At Native Bee, mineralisation is open along a potential strike of up to 1500m to the south and remains open at depth.

- The approval process for Exploration Licence Applications (ELAs) ELA6176 and ELA6287 is well advanced and will unlock a further circa 20km strike of prospective host rocks.



- An airborne geophysical survey to test prospective contacts in the 20km of structural corridor is planned after the ELAs are granted.



This drilling campaign aims to determine if the Project hosts additional significant zinc and copper mineralisation with the potential to build upon the known JORC mineral resources at Belara and Native Bee.



Belararox Limited Managing Director, Arvind Misra commented:



"We are pleased to announce that the Phase 2 drill program at our 100%-owned Belara Project will commence shortly. The over-riding objective of this campaign, which is expected to commence in mid-February 2023, will be to identify further mineralisation at Belara and Native Bee with the potential to add to the maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) for these two prospects, which was released in November last year.



Other components of our Belara exploration strategy are also quickly taking shape. Once our exploration licence applications are given the green light, we intend to quickly start exploring this prospective land.



Belara Project Overview



The Belara Project comprises three contiguous 100% owned exploration licenses (one granted - EL9184, two subject of applications - ELA6176 and ELA6287) in central New South Wales (NSW). See Figure 1* for general location plan of the Belara project.



The Belara project area is located at the northern end of the Hill End Trough in the eastern Lachlan Orogen in central NSW. The geology of the project area is dominated by volcanic and quartzose sandstone of the Chesleigh Group. It contains the Belara and Native Bee prospects, see Figure 2 for location of tenements and regional geology.



Phase 2 Drilling Commencement



Belararox' Phase 2 drill program, comprising of up to approximately 3,600m of diamond drilling at Belara and Native Bee, is scheduled to commence mid-February 2023. Phase 2 drilling by Ophir Drilling will focus on identifying additional mineralisation to the previously announced maiden Mineral Resource Estimate (MRE) at Belara and Native Bee, comprising an Inferred Resources of 5.0 million tonnes (Mt) at 3.41% Zinc equivalent (ZnEq) (see ASX announcement dated 3 November 2022). Significant exploration potential remains along strike and at depth of known sulphide resources (Figure 3*).



At Native Bee, Phase 2 drilling will aim to identify additional mineralisation along strike and in the vicinity of the old Native Bee mine area (Figure 3*) and assess further mineralisation potential identified in a coincident Gradient Array Induced Polarisation (GAIP) - airborne magnetics first derivative (1VD) - gravity anomaly, which extends from the area of the known mineral resource southwards over some 1,500m (Figures 3, 4 and 5*; refer to ASX announcement dated 3 November 2022).



At Belara, mineralisation is open to the north and down-dip, with the aim of identifying additional high-grade mineralisation during Phase 2 drilling.



Drill hole BLRC019D from Phase 1 drilling intersected significantly wider and higher-grade base metal mineralisation than targeted (refer to ASX announcement dated 12 September 2022).



Phase 2 drilling will target the continuation of high-grade mineralisation intersected in BLRC019D and from previous drilling (B021, B033 and B032; see Figure 6*).



Next Steps



BELARA PROJECT



Exploration Licence Applications (ELA6176 and ELA6287) are well advanced and are expected to be granted shortly. The granting of these applications will unlock a further 20km of prospective host rocks and structural corridor south of Belara and Native Bee where no exploration work has been carried out, a trend that includes the old Ben Buckley base metal deposit.



In addition, a close spaced airborne magnetic survey will be completed over portions of the 20km structural corridor south of Belara and Native Bee, including ELA6176 once it is granted (Figure 7*). It is envisaged that this survey will identify targets for follow-up ground truthing, including mapping, sampling, and ground-based geophysics.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/N7726NO2





