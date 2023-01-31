

Quarterly Activities Report

Perth, Jan 31, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Chemicals Ltd ( ASX:ATC ) ( A3Y:FRA ), in relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, has designed and launched the CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 60 KWh battery pack (ABS60) designed for the renewable energy and grid storage market.



Based on preliminary discussions with potential off-takers for the 100MWh CERENERGY battery project, the proposed battery module for 10 kilowatt-hours (KWh) has been superseded by a 60 kilowatt-hour (KWh) battery pack (ABS60) rated at a higher voltage of 620 volts and 100 amp hour (Ah).



A video of the battery design can be seen on Altech web site www.altechchemicals.com or on You Tube https://youtu.be/OHPdGvaOlmI



On 14 September 2022, Altech announced a JV Agreement with world-leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise Fraunhofer's revolutionary CERENERGY Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery.



Altech, together with associated Altech Advanced Material AG, is the majority owner at 75% of the JV company, which is now commercialising a 100 MWh project to be constructed on Altech's land in Schwarze Pumpe, Germany. CERENERGY batteries are the game-changing grid storage alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. The AltechFraunhofer joint venture is developing a 100 MWh SAS battery plant (Train 1) on Altech's site in Saxony, Germany specifically focussed on the grid (stationary) energy storage market.



The ABS60 battery pack will consist of 240 CERENERGY cells (rated at 2.5 V each) arranged in 4 rows of 12 cells, and 5 cell modules high. The battery packs will have a dimension of 2.6m high, 0.4m long and 1.0m in width. The packs are designed for Ingress Protection (IP) 65 standard (levels of sealing effectiveness of electrical enclosures) which means that they will be dust and weatherproof. The battery packs can be installed outdoors in all weather conditions. Since the CERENERGY batteries can operate at a very wide temperature range, minus (-) 40 deg C to plus (+) 60 deg C, the battery pack will be ideal for the cold European climates. In addition, being fire-proof, the ABS60 battery packs will be safe to be installed indoors where lithium-ion batteries are prohibited.



Renewable Energy and Grid Storage Applications



Renewable energy is being deployed around the globe. A new report shows renewable energy sources were used to meet the rise in global electricity demand in the first half of 2022.



Forecast reports also show that the grid storage market is expected to grow by 28% CAGR in the coming decades. The global battery energy storage systems market is expected to grow from USD 4.4 billion in 2022 to USD 15.1 billion by 2027.



Or further out, growth is expected from 20 GW in 2020 to over 3,000 GW by 2050. SAS batteries can provide high security at low acquisition and operating costs for stationary energy storage markets.



About Altech Chemicals Ltd





Altech Chemicals Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is aiming to become one of the world's leading suppliers of 99.99% (4N) high purity alumina (Al2O3) through the construction and operation of a 4,500tpa high purity alumina (HPA) processing plant at Johor, Malaysia. Feedstock for the plant will be sourced from the Company's 100%-owned kaolin deposit at Meckering, Western Australia and shipped to Malaysia.



HPA is a high-value, high margin and highly demanded product as it is the critical ingredient required for the production of synthetic sapphire. Synthetic sapphire is used in the manufacture of substrates for LED lights, semiconductor wafers used in the electronics industry, and scratch-resistant sapphire glass used for wristwatch faces, optical windows and smartphone components. Increasingly HPA is used by lithium-ion battery manufacturers as the coating on the battery's separator, which improves performance, longevity and safety of the battery. With global HPA demand approximately 19,000t (2018), it is estimated that this demand will grow at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 30% (2018-2028); by 2028 HPA market demand will be approximately 272,000t, driven by the increasing adoption of LEDs worldwide as well as the demand for HPA by lithium-ion battery manufacturers to serve the surging electric vehicle market.