Perth, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd (ASX:CYM) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.

Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on the Nifty Copper Project restart.

Details of the event are as follows:

Event: Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar
Presenters: Managing Director, Barry Cahill
Time: Friday 3rd February 2023, 11:00 am AEST / 09:00am AWST
Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.

To register your interest for the webinar please click through to the link below.
https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/5BGSX9G7


About Cyprium Metals Ltd

Cyprium Metals LtdCyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.

   


Contact
Barry Cahill
Executive Director
T: +61 8 6374 1550

Wayne Apted
Chief Financial Officer
and Company Secretary

Lexi OHalloran
Investor and Media Relations
E: lexi@janemorganmanagement.com.au
T: +61 404 577 076
E: info@cypriummetals.com



