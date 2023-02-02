

Perth, Feb 2, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Cyprium Metals Ltd ( ASX:CYM ) is pleased to invite investors and shareholders to the Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar to be held on Friday 3rd February 2023 at 11:00 am AEST / 09:00 am AWST.



Cyprium Managing Director, Barry Cahill will provide an update on the Nifty Copper Project restart.



Details of the event are as follows:



Event: Cyprium Metals Investor Webinar

Presenters: Managing Director, Barry Cahill

Time: Friday 3rd February 2023, 11:00 am AEST / 09:00am AWST

Where: Zoom Webinar, details to be provided upon registration.



Cyprium Metals Limited (ASX:CYM) is poised to grow to a mid-tier mining business and manage a portfolio of Australian copper projects to deliver vital natural resources, strong shareholder returns and sustainable value for our stakeholders. We pursue this aim, in genuine partnerships with employees, customers, shareholders, local communities and other stakeholders, which is based on integrity, co-operation, transparency and mutual value creation.