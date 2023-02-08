

Madrid Protocol Trademark Application

Sydney, Feb 8, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce that it has filed a Madrid Protocol Trade Mark Application for 'Verigrow' in Brazil, Canada, European Union, Indonesia, Japan, New Zealand and the United Kingdom. The Company has filed separate trademarks in China and South Africa.



Veratin has registered trademarks in Australia and the United States.





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.