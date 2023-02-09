

Appointment of Chief Financial Officer

Sydney, Feb 9, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ), a leading voice communications software provider, today announced the appointment of Kate Denton as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) with immediate effect. Kate has been Symbio's Acting CFO since March 2022.



Kate has more than 15 years of experience in Australia and internationally and has been with Symbio's finance team since 2015 when it acquired TNZI. She started her career as an auditor and is a qualified Chartered Accountant. Kate also spent three years working in the finance team for a large US-headquartered multinational software company based in London.



Commenting on Kate's appointment, Symbio Co-Founder and CEO Rene Sugo commented: "Kate has overseen Symbio's finance team over the last 12 months and is the ideal person to continue to deliver strategic and operational financial leadership. Having spent almost eight years at Symbio, Kate is highly familiar with all parts of the business and her deep knowledge and understanding of Symbio will be crucial as we enter a phase of strategic execution with a focus on cash preservation and cost optimisation. We are pleased Kate will lead our finance division and play a significant role in creating material value for shareholders as we embark on this next phase of growth."



Kate Denton added: "I am excited to be part of the company's next phase as it continues to build on its proven and unique software offering in Australia and New Zealand while strategically expanding into new markets across the Asia Pacific region."





About Symbio Holdings Limited





Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global