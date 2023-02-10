

2023 Half-Year Results Date and Webinar

Sydney, Feb 10, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Symbio Holdings Limited ( ASX:SYM ) will release its financial results for the half-year ended 31 December 2022 on Monday, 20 February 2023.



Following the release, our CEO, Mr Rene Sugo will be joined by our CFO Ms Kate Denton to present the HY2023 results via a webinar.



When: Monday, 20 February 2023

Time: 9:00am - 10:00am AEDT



A live URL to the webinar will be available via the following link. Pre-registration is required:

Webinar link: Register https://symbio.global/investors



A recorded version of this webinar will be made available for later viewing.





About Symbio Holdings Limited





Symbio Holdings Limited (ASX:SYM) is a software company changing the way the world communicates.

Symbio's technology replaces old-fashioned telecom networks with software, making it faster and easier to deliver modern cloud-based communication services, unlocking endless new applications for calling, messaging and phone numbers.

Symbio is the backbone for the global cloud communication industry. Over 500 service providers - from telecom start-ups to the world's biggest software companies - rely on Symbio for the connectivity, quality and expertise they need to solve complex communication challenges.

Headquartered in Sydney, Symbio powers billions of calls and messages each year, owns networks in three countries and employs over 450 staff worldwide.

For more information about Symbio visit www.symbio.global