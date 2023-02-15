

Update On Construction At Kat Gap

Perth, Feb 15, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - WA-focused gold mining company, Classic Minerals Limited ( ASX:CLZ ) ( 2I7:FRA ) ( CSMRF:OTCMKTS ) is pleased to provide an update on activities at Kat Gap.



Classic has completed the foundations both outside and inside the shed. The external foundations will support the beneficiation plant; while the internal one will support the Gold Room. As soon as the 8 days curing is completed the transfer of the plant parts onto the foundations will commence. The Company will provide further updates as the milestones are achieved.



The aerial picture* with the overlay of the engineer's design reflects the progress.



*To view photographs, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/J709M392





