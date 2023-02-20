

H1 FY23 Reporting Date and Investor Webinar Notification

Bendigo, Feb 20, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Apiam Animal Health Limited ( ASX:AHX ) will release its financial results for the six months ended 31 December 2022 on Friday 24 February 2023.



Investors are invited to join a webinar on Friday 24 February at 9.00am (AEST). The call will be hosted by Apiam's Managing Director, Dr Chris Richards and Chief Financial Officer, Matthew White.



To pre-register please follow this link:

https://www.abnnewswire.net/lnk/9OO201UT





