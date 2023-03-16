

Appointment of Agronomy Consultant

Sydney, Mar 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has entered into a consulting agreement with independent company, Primary Agronomy.



Under the agreement, Primary Agronomy will provide the Company with advice on study design, identifying unique product features and go-to-market approach. Primary Agronomy will also assist the Company with customer services related to enquires from the broadacre market.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are very excited to be working with Primary Agronomy. The team at Primary Agronomy have decades of experience and will play a key role in asssiting us penetrate the broadacre market. Our trial results to date have been outstanding and having such a reputable company onboard gives us confidence we are doing the right things and on the right path".





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.