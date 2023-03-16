

Proteomics International Webinar and Q&A

Perth, Mar 16, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to invite shareholders, investors and interested parties to an online update on the recent announcement regarding the application for PromarkerD's listing on the Australian Medicare Benefits Schedule hosted by MD, Dr Richard Lipscombe.



The webinar will be held on Friday, 17 March 11:30am AEDT (8.30am AWST).



For the Q&A session, investors are invited to send questions for the webinar prior to 9:30am AEDT (6:30am WST) Friday 17th March to: dirk@candouradvisory.com.au



Register for the webinar at the link below:

https://ccmediaframe.com/?id=lYS2LHSd



After registering, you will receive a confirmation email containing information about joining.





About Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd





Proteomics International Laboratories (ASX:PIQ) is a wholly owned subsidiary and trading name of PILL, a medical technology company at the forefront of predictive diagnostics and bioanalytical services. The Company specialises in the area of proteomics - the industrial scale study of the structure and function of proteins. Proteomics International's mission is to improve the quality of lives by the creation and application of innovative tools that enable the improved treatment of disease.