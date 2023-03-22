

New Shampoo and Conditioner Cosmetics Product Release

Sydney, Mar 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce it has launched its keratin shampoo and keratin conditioner. The Company has called the products Veratin(TM) after filing a trademark application for its cosmetics range.



The Company has set up a new ecommerce website at www.veratin-cosmetics.com.au for its cosmetic range and will add new products as they are developed and launched.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "I am excited about the release of our first couple of cosmetic products. This key milestone demonstrates the potential of Veratin as a company in developing sustainable and innovative products from low grade wool beyond the agriculture market".



*To view product photo, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/19051FD9





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.