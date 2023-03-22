

Agrotech and Dowerin

Sydney, Mar 22, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce its attendance as an exhibitor at this year's Indo Agrotech Expo and Forum in Indonesia. The event, which is held in July, brings together agriculture companies from over 20 countries under the one roof. With over 200 exhibitors and over 10,500 visitors, it is Indonesia's number one Agricultural event.



The Company is also pleased to announce it is attending the Dowerin Machinery Field Days in August of this year.



Dowerin Field Days is WA's premier agricultural event attracting over 20,000 people and showcasing the latest innovation in farming.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We can see growing interest in our novel range of products.



Our attendance in these events will give us an opportunity to answer questions and engage with potential partners".





