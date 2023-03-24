Proteomics International presents a novel blood test for diagnosing Endometriosis at international conference



Perth, Mar 24, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Proteomics International Laboratories Ltd ( ASX:PIQ ) is pleased to announce its latest results for its potential new world-first blood test for diagnosing endometriosis. The results indicate strong diagnostic performance of the test and were presented on Friday at the 70th Annual Meeting of the international Society for Reproductive Investigation (SRI), held in Brisbane, March 21 - 25, 2023.



- New blood test for endometriosis offers improved early screening for the disease, correctly identifying up to 90 per cent of patients with the condition in a study of over 900 participants



- Biomarkers identified that change concentration as severity of endometriosis increases



- Research also suggests the current gold standard for diagnosis-an invasive surgical procedure- may be misdiagnosing some patients



- A simple blood test could provide early screening to rule in or rule out the need for invasive surgery in women presenting with symptoms of endometriosis



- Results presented at the international conference for the Society for Reproductive Investigation at their 70th Annual Scientific Meeting held in Brisbane



- Endometriosis affects one in nine women and currently diagnosis typically takes an average of 7.5 years

The simple test uses biomarkers-protein 'fingerprints' in the blood-to screen for the painful condition.



Research presented at the conference shows current versions of Proteomics International's test can identify endometriosis, with the Company's preferred prototype correctly identifying up to 90 per cent of patients when comparing moderate or severe endometriosis to symptomatic controls (no endometriosis) in a 901 person study.



Proteomics International Managing Director Dr Richard Lipscombe said the results were exciting but also thought provoking. "We have a potential screening test for endometriosis-a simple blood test to help determine who should have an invasive laparoscopy and who should not. But the study also suggests the current gold standard for diagnosis-an invasive surgical procedure-may be misdiagnosing some patients, particularly in the early stages of endometriosis."



Endometriosis is a common and painful disease that affects one in nine women and girls, often starting in teenagers. It occurs when tissue similar to the lining of the uterus grows in other parts of the body where it does not belong. At the moment, there is no simple way to test for the condition, which can cause pain and infertility, and costs Australia $9.7 billion each year.



The current gold standard for detection is an invasive laparoscopy followed by histopathology, a surgical procedure where a camera is inserted into the pelvis through a small cut in the abdominal wall and then a biopsy is taken for analysis. On average, it takes women 7.5 years to be diagnosed.



Proteomics International's test works by measuring the concentration of biomarkers in the blood that are associated with endometriosis. The Company has identified a panel of 14 biomarkers that change concentration as the severity of endometriosis increases and has built a series of statistical models using different combinations of these biomarkers to diagnose disease. Analysis shows these biomarkers all relate to biological pathways that could be linked to the unwanted tissue growth that occurs in endometriosis.



Dr Lipscombe said the models are all showing the same thing. "Our simple blood tests can detect endometriosis, but the data also indicates some people may currently be misdiagnosed in the early stages of the disease," he said. "We think this is possible because during a laparoscopy it can be difficult for surgeons to definitively detect and confirm the small lesions that occur when uterine tissue starts growing in the wrong place."



Dr Lipscombe said we need to study more people in the early stages of endometriosis or with symptoms and to look more closely at their existing diagnosis. "These results are an exciting development in our work to better understand this complex disease and improve the diagnosis of it."



Proteomics International's preferred diagnostic model targets a potential early screening test to rule in or rule out the need for invasive surgery by distinguishing symptomatic controls from moderate and severe endometriosis, and achieved sensitivity (Sn) of 90%, specificity (Sp) of 90%, and an AUC (area under the ROC curve) of 0.84. The test employs the 'traffic light' scoring system successfully developed for the Company's world-first test for predicting the onset of diabetic kidney disease, PromarkerD, which is currently rolling out in the USA.



The endometriosis diagnostic test is being developed in collaboration with the Royal Women's Hospital and the University of Melbourne [ASX 4 August 2021, 1 August 2022].



The Royal Women's Hospital Director of Research, Professor Peter Rogers said that a non-invasive test for endometriosis could save women years of suffering.

"Endometriosis symptoms often start when women are teenagers," he said. "But because it's so hard to diagnose, girls can struggle with unexplained pain throughout their lives. We're hoping to prevent this with a simple, accessible blood test that can be ordered by a family GP."



Proteomics International has filed patents in all major jurisdictions for a method to measure a panel of protein biomarkers to determine whether a subject has endometriosis.



Society for Reproductive Investigation, 70th Annual Scientific Meeting oral presentation (O-115); [copy attached; summary below*]



About the PromarkerTM Platform



Proteomics International's diagnostics development is made possible by the Company's proprietary biomarker discovery platform called Promarker, which searches for protein 'fingerprints' in a sample. This disruptive technology can identify proteins that distinguish between people who have a disease and people who do not, using only a simple blood test. It is a powerful alternative to genetic testing. The technology is so versatile it can be used to identify fingerprints from any biological source, from wheat seeds to human serum. The Promarker platform was previously used to develop PromarkerD, a world-first predictive test for diabetic kidney disease, that is currently being commercialised. Other tests in development include for asthma & COPD, oesophageal cancer, diabetic retinopathy and oxidative stress.



