Singapore Investor Presentation Livestream
Perth, April 4, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Altech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (A3Y:FRA) is pleased to provide details of the livestream of its investor presentation at the inaugural Future Facing Commodities Conference, being held in Singapore on 4-6 April 2023.

Iggy Tan, CEO & Managing Director, will be delivering the presentation in person on Thursday 6 April at 1.30pm SGT or AWST, discussing the Company's CERENERGY(R) Battery Project, and the latest launch of the 1MWh GridPack design. In relation to its battery joint venture with Fraunhofer, Altech launched last week its design for the CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) 1.0 MWh GridPack (ABS1000), destined for the renewable energy and grid storage market.

Shareholders of the Company are invited to watch the presentation on livestream of the event.

To register for FREE to view the livestream, please use the below link:
https://www.resourceconnectasia.com/live-streaming

Altech looks forward to shareholders joining the presentation.


About Altech Batteries Ltd

Altech Chemical Ltd ASX:ATCAltech Batteries Limited (ASX:ATC) (FRA:A3Y) is a specialty battery technology company that has a joint venture agreement with world leading German battery institute Fraunhofer IKTS ("Fraunhofer") to commercialise the revolutionary CERENERGY(R) Sodium Alumina Solid State (SAS) Battery. CERENERGY(R) batteries are the game-changing alternative to lithium-ion batteries. CERENERGY(R) batteries are fire and explosion-proof; have a life span of more than 15 years and operate in extreme cold and desert climates. The battery technology uses table salt and is lithium-free; cobalt-free; graphite-free; and copper-free, eliminating exposure to critical metal price rises and supply chain concerns. 

The joint venture is commercialising its CERENERGY(R) battery, with plans to construct a 100MWh production facility on Altech's land in Saxony, Germany. The facility intends to produce CERENERGY(R) battery modules to provide grid storage solutions to the market.

    


Contact
Corporate
Iggy Tan
Managing Director
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com

Martin Stein
Chief Financial Officer
Altech Chemicals Limited
Tel: +61-8-6168-1555
Email: info@altechchemicals.com



