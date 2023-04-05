

Bullabulling Exploration Update

Perth, April 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ), an advanced mineral explorer focused on high value clean energy metals, has identified potential LCT mineralisation on its Bullabulling tenements, which are also considered highly prospective for gold.



Managing Director, Arvind Misra, commented:



The commencement of exploration at Bullabulling is an exciting development in the pipeline of activities for Belararox and represents a real opportunity in a highly prospective LCT pegmatite district in WA.



Detailed exploration has commenced, and we aim to update the market as activities progress.



Background



Belararox Limited ( ASX:BRX ) owns the Bullabulling Project which comprises 26 tenements covering 50km2 to the west of Coolgardie in the Eastern Goldfields of Western Australia. The company is pleased to announce it is assessing these tenements for the potential of LCT pegmatites. All of the tenements are wholly owned by Belararox. Refer to Figure 2* for location details of the project and refer to Figure 3* for the regional location of the project with project lithium mineral resources.



Within a 185km radius of Coolgardie over 347 million tonnes of lithium mineral resources have been estimated by a number of ASX listed companies. Given the prolific lithium-bearing nature of the district, the group of explorers hunting for lithium is growing, with many switching their focus to battery metals.



Nearby Exploration Success



On 20 March 2023 just 11.5km to the east of Belararox's eastern tenement boundary, explorer ASX-listed Future Battery Minerals ( ASX:FNM ) [formerly Auroch Minerals ( ASX:AOU )] announced it had intercepted 29m @ 1.36% Li2O from 38m downhole in a 14-hole Phase 1 reverse circulation (RC) drilling program.



The relative location of the significant intercept and its distance from the Bullabulling tenement package is presented in Figure 4*.



Future Battery Minerals' cumulative RC drilling of 3,440m was its first lithium-focused drilling campaign at what was traditionally its advanced Nepean nickel project. The switch of its focus to lithium was inspired after the reassaying of pegmatite intercepts from an earlier RC drill program designed to test a subsurface geophysical anomaly for nickel sulphide mineralisation.



Regional Geology



The region features NNW-SSE trending greenstone belts as can be seen in Figure 5*. Typically, the Yilgarn Craton, Greenstone belts are fertile for LCT pegmatites and are explored as structurally controlled domains in which pegmatites have been injected.



*To view tables and figures, please visit:

https://abnnewswire.net/lnk/74JE458M





