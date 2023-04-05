

Clarification Announcement

Perth, April 5, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - BPH Energy Limited ( ASX:BPH ) refers to an article which was published in the Australian Financial Review on 5 April 2023 titled, "Gas explorer presses PEP11 case to NSW" (the Article) in relation to the Company's PEP11 Project.



Cost Estimate



BPH refers to the Cost Estimate as set out in the article. The Company withdraws the Cost Estimate statement and investors should not rely on the Cost Estimate for any investment decision concerning the Company.





