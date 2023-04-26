

Orders for Broadacre Farms and Compatibility Testing

Sydney, April 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce the appointment of horticultural marketing consultant, John Stanley and Associates. The firm, which works with garden centres and suppliers in the sector in over 35 countries, will work with Veratin to review the existing retail and marketing strategy of the Company, and improve it, to increase product turnover on retail shelves while enhancing the retail experience of the customer. The consulting arrangement will target the Australian and New Zealand markets in the first instance before exploring overseas markets.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to be working with John Stanley and Associates. The team have decades of experience and a proven track record for scaling brands in the sector. I look forward to working with them to grow the Verigrow(R) brand nationally and internationally".



Veratin Limited is pleased to announce following the successful completion of its broadacre trials on scepter wheat with Trialco, it has now received its first 3,000L Verigrow(R) orders from farms in Katanning and Kojonup in Western Australia.



The Company is also pleased to announce it has successfully completed initial compatibility testing of Verigrow(R) with chemicals used in broadacre farming. The list of chemicals comprised herbicides, fungicides, insecticides and adjuvants (Table 1*) and all have shown compatibility with Verigrow(R).



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are very pleased with the compatibility testing results, which support the use of Verigrow(R) with other products, reducing application time and improving work efficiencies.



We continue to build a data package for Verigrow(R) through our continued investment in research and development.



This will ultimately assist farmers in making the best investment for their farm".



