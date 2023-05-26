

New Product Development Complete

Sydney, May 26, 2023 AEST (ABN Newswire) - Veratin Limited ( NSX:VTN ) is pleased to announce that it has completed the research and development of a new product - Verigrow(R) Soil Wetter.



The product increases water penetration and retention into hydrophobic soils, enabling water and other nutrients to reach the root system.



Executive Chairman of Veratin, Dr Ramiz Boulos says, "We are excited to add another product to the Verigrow(R) range. As well as finding use in domestic gardens, the Verigrow(R) Soil Wetter will be ideal for turf, golf courses and other green sporting grounds.



The Company is now working on product branding and packaging and planning a product launch in Spring 2023.





About Veratin Limited





Veratin Limited (NSX:VTN) is involved in the research and development of products derived from waste wool, including the development and sales of its initial product, Verigrow(R), a wool-based liquid fertiliser for domestic and commercial use. The Company is also involved in the development of additional products and opportunities derived from its registered intellectual property.